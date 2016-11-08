Cities » Delhi

NEW DELHI, November 8, 2016
Updated: November 8, 2016 03:03 IST

Only 20% of pollution due to crop burning: Dave

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
TOPICS

India

Delhi

The burning of agricultural stubble in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh contributed only 20% to the pollution in the National Capital Region, according to Union Environment Minister Anil Dave.

“If we break it up, 80% of the [pollution] problem is from Delhi and the rest of it is due to [the burning of stubble] in other States,” said Mr. Dave while briefing reporters after a meeting with Chief Ministers of various States. “However most of this stubble has already been burnt and whatever damage it can cause has already been done.”

He said there would be regular monitoring reports to check if the States were complying with directions issued by the Centre earlier this week. These directions were rehashed instructions issued by the Centre to States adjoining Delhi last December.

“Delhi, with its population of nearly 2 crore, needs to monitor pollution 365 days … blame games will get us nowhere,” Mr. Dave said.

Refuting Kejriwal

His statement appears to refute Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s assertion earlier this week that Delhi — that saw air quality dip to record lows — had become a “gas chamber” due to the traditional practice by farmers of incinerating their fields to prepare them for winter sowing.

His assertion is in line with a 2015 analysis, done by the Indian Institute of Technology (Kanpur) and commissioned by the Delhi government last year, to ascertain the sources of Delhi’s pollution.

RELATED NEWS

Delhi goes for desperate measuresNovember 8, 2016

More In: Delhi | National | News
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
The national capital seems to have no answers to the thick smog that has engulfed the city


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Delhi

Delhi’s minimum wage hike to be less than what AAP promised

Lakhs of workers in Delhi may not get a steep 46 per cent hike in minimum wages as promised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.Fresh ca... »