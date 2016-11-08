Only 20% of pollution due to crop burning: Dave

The burning of agricultural stubble in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh contributed only 20% to the pollution in the National Capital Region, according to Union Environment Minister Anil Dave.

“If we break it up, 80% of the [pollution] problem is from Delhi and the rest of it is due to [the burning of stubble] in other States,” said Mr. Dave while briefing reporters after a meeting with Chief Ministers of various States. “However most of this stubble has already been burnt and whatever damage it can cause has already been done.”

He said there would be regular monitoring reports to check if the States were complying with directions issued by the Centre earlier this week. These directions were rehashed instructions issued by the Centre to States adjoining Delhi last December.

“Delhi, with its population of nearly 2 crore, needs to monitor pollution 365 days … blame games will get us nowhere,” Mr. Dave said.

His statement appears to refute Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s assertion earlier this week that Delhi — that saw air quality dip to record lows — had become a “gas chamber” due to the traditional practice by farmers of incinerating their fields to prepare them for winter sowing.

His assertion is in line with a 2015 analysis, done by the Indian Institute of Technology (Kanpur) and commissioned by the Delhi government last year, to ascertain the sources of Delhi’s pollution.