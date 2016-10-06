To provide better medical facilities, the Med Harbour Family Clinic has started an online video consultation for patients across the country through its mobile application and website.

The clinic offers online video consultation with 450 doctors and also helps book appointment with a doctor through the website.

“We offer the most ethical medical treatment. There is no pressure on doctors for revenue generation. We offer all facilities under one roof. There is no other clinic in India which offers multi-speciality OPD services, pain management, physiotherapy and blood tests under one roof,” said Nishant Gupta, one of the founders of Med Harbour.

(The writer is an intern with The Hindu)