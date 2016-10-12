Just over six months after its launch, the New Delhi Municipal Council’s ‘NDMC 311’ app is now the source of about one-third of all complaints from citizens.

Launched in March, the app allows users to lodge complaints, track available parking space and pay water, electricity, property tax and estate tax bills. It has been downloaded about 10,000 times and despite many people complaining about glitches in their reviews of the app it has been rated 4.2 out of five by Google Play Store users.

NDMC secretary Chanchal Yadav said that 10,982 complaints have been received through the app so far, and 10,541 of those have been resolved. The remaining 441 are “in progress”.

“About one-third of the total complaints are now coming from the app. We keep adding new features to the app in order to get more users on board,” said Ms. Yadav.

Complaints about public health issues top the list of concerns, with 28 per cent of the total grievances pertaining to it. Problems related to roads, sewers, drainage and water supply account for 26 per cent of total complaints; 13 per cent relate to streetlights and electricity; eight per cent are about horticulture; and six per cent about enforcement-related problems.