: A captive bird has been found dead in the Delhi Zoo, according to the committee monitoring the bird flu situation in the Capital. With this, over 80 birds have died due to avian influenza.

“The monitoring committee, constituted by the Environment Ministry to oversee the outbreak of H5N8 avian influenza, reviewed the control and containment of the situation on Wednesday. The toll in last 24 hours is: National Zoological Park - One muniya (captive bird), Deer Park - Nil and Gwalior zoo - Nil,” an official statement said.

The three-member committee said that a sample of the bird has been sent to the National Institute for High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal for testing.