Buried alive:Aman Mandal, Sujan Mandal and Dhananjay Mandal were digging the basement of a building in south-east Delhi’s Jangpura late on Tuesday afternoon when it collapsed over them.— Photo: Special Arrangement

The identity of the person who gave them the job is being probed

One labourer was killed and two others injured when the basement of a building they were digging collapsed over them in south-east Delhi’s Jangpura late on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place in A block at Bhogal around 4.30 p.m. The labourers have been indentified as Aman Mandal, Sujan Mandal and Dhananjay Mandal. The identity of the person who gave them the job is being probed.

The collapse also resulted in damage to a gas pipeline passing near the collapse spot. However, prima facie the death and injuries were not caused by damage to the gas pipeline.

Around 4.30 p.m., a woman passing by heard their cries for help. She discovered the three men buried under the mud and raised an alarm, upon which the police and the Fire Department were informed.

Rescue operations started soon and the victims were rushed to the AIIMS trauma centre. Aman was declared brought dead, while the rest are undergoing treatment for grievous injuries.

Officials said life detection machines were used to screen the collapse site and confirmed that no one else was still trapped inside. A team from Indraprastha Gas Limited visited the site to check the extent of the damage, added an officer.

The police said they are in the process of registering a case of causing death due to negligence. They are also awaiting for improvement in the condition of the injured duo to take their statements.