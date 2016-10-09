Cities » Delhi

New Delhi, October 9, 2016
Updated: October 9, 2016 05:34 IST

One killed, three injured after balcony gives way

  • Staff Reporter
Tragedy:The collapse was reported from K-Block of West Patel Nagar around 12.45 p.m on Saturday.Photo: Special Arrangement
The four men were working on the third floor when the incident happened

: A 45-year-old man was killed and three others injured after the balconies of a four-storey building collapsed in central Delhi’s West Patel Nagar on Saturday afternoon.

The injured men, all in their early 20s, are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The collapse happened in K-Block of West Patel Nagar around 12.45 p.m. The four men were working on renovating a balcony on the third floor went it gave way and triggered the collapse of balconies on the lower floors.

The deceased, Vinod, and the injured (Sant Ram, Tinku and Chhotu) were working on the balcony that collapsed. Locals, who immediately informed the police and fire department, tried to pull the victims out from the rubble before help arrived.

According to the fire department, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. A Delhi Police team, too, reached the spot and rushed the injured to a hospital.

Vinod, who was taken to Lady Hardinge Medical College, was declared brought dead. Police said the body was sent for a post mortem and that the family was informed.

“A case of causing death due to negligence has been registered against the owner of the building and the matter is being probed,” said a police officer. No arrests had been made till this report was filed.

