Three persons, including two fire fighters, remained trapped for over 24 hours after a three-storey building caught fire in outer Delhi’s Narela on Wednesday evening.

While there was no update till this report was filed, strenuous rescue operations did help in pulling out a labourer, Sanjan, from the debris after almost 22 hours. However, he did not survive.

The two fire fighters still trapped at the time of filing this report have served in the department for 18 and 11 years.

The fire broke out in a three-storey plastic items-manufacturing unit in Narela’s Industrial Area around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

While short-circuit is suspected to have triggered the blaze, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot and fire fighters struggled to douse the flames.

After a boiler exploded around 9 p.m., the roof of the first floor gave way, trapping over half a dozen persons.

‘Pancake collapse’

A fire officer at the spot explained that it was a “pancake collapse” in which the roof of the first floor had come down. “Chances are that the entire building may cave in, so we are forced to tread cautiously to prevent more casualties,” said the officer.

The rescuers relied heavily on machines such as cranes and drillers while removing the debris to prevent any further harm to those still trapped. Consequently, this has led to the rescue operations proceeding at a snail’s pace.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, meanwhile, reached the spot on Thursday morning.

The Delhi Fire Services, the Delhi Police, the National Disaster Response Force and the Civil Defence volunteers continued their rescue operations at the time of filing this report.

