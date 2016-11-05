A 50-year-old worker was killed after he got crushed between the factory’s lift and a wall in outer Delhi’s Bawana on Tuesday evening.

The police are probing whether overloading of the lift led to the accident. The victim has been identified as Satish. The accident was discovered around 8.30 p.m. on Tuesday when Amar, Satish’s colleague and nephew, heard him screaming for help. Amar rushed towards the lift and discovered Satish. Amar cried for help, but all the workers had already left for the day. He called up the factory owner before calling the police. Police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot soon. “A part of the wall was demolished and Satish pulled out,” said the police, adding that he was declared brought dead at a nearby hospital.