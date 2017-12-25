NWR asked to compensate passenger

more-in

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has upheld orders passed by the Rajasthan State Commission holding North Western Railway guilty of deficiency in services after a passenger reported theft of belongings worth ₹2.30 lakh.

The NCDRC had on December 15 asked the department to compensate the complainant.

Jasmin Mann had alleged that an unidentified person snatched her purse while she was travelling from Delhi to Sri Ganganagar.Ms. Mann claimed she did not receive help from the coach attendant or other staff despite raising an alarm. Contending that no complaint had been made at the spot, the North Western Railway had said the matter should have been dealt with by a Railway Tribunal. However, the district forum directed the department to compensate Ms. Mann.