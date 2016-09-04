Centre assures to look into demands

Much to the relief of patients and hospitals, the nursing staff on an indefinite strike since Friday called-off their agitation late on Saturday night after being assured by the Central government that it would look into their demands.

The strike was called-off after representatives from All India Government Nurses Federation (AIGNF) and Delhi Nurses Federation met with senior health officials to discuss their demands, including better pay and working conditions.

AIGNF secretary general Ms. G.K. Khurana, who was a part of the meeting, said: “We have decided to call off the strike as the government has agreed to look into our demands and asked for some time. We can’t ignore patient care and for the larger good have decided to join duty. The fight for our rights does not end here though.”

The pan-India nurses’ agitation had affected hospital services badly. On Friday, over 80 nurses of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital were detained by the Delhi Police for going ahead with the strike.

Earlier in the day, medical superintendents told the government that the state of the Capital’s health services is “critical” and there “is much rush of patients” in the fever clinics and the OPDs on account of the upsurge in dengue and chikungunya cases. Postponed surgeries, harassed patients, wards without adequate nursing support and overworked staff seemed to be the norm in all major government hospitals.

The Delhi government in a release issued on Saturday said that they have reviewed the situation and the names of absenting nursing staff are being taken down and FIRs would be lodged against them if they fail to report for duty immediately.

Patients in wards, fever clinics and casualty were the worst hit. Many complained about medicines, injections, dressings and other services being delayed.

Tirath Ram, whose three-year-old son has been diagnosed with dengue and has been admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, maintained that the nursing staff strike has hit them hard.

“There is no one to look after us. There are some nursing students, but most aren’t competent enough to deal with the patient load. We are left to fend for ourselves.”