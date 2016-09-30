: A nursery student of a leading school here was sexually assaulted allegedly by a housekeeping staff earlier this week. The accused was arrested on Thursday after the matter was reported to the police.

The three-year-old victim had gone to the wash room in the school premises when the accused, Yogesh, allegedly touched her inappropriately and assaulted her. He also threatened her and told her not to disclose it to anyone.

But, the girl complained to her mother following which a complaint was lodged at the Sushant Lok Police Station on Wednesday. The 32-year-old accused, a native of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Thursday and produced before the court.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

The school authorities could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Safety an issue

Expressing shock over the incident, Tripti Singh, administration, Facebook forum, Gurgaon Parents for Better Education, said: “It is high time that the administration initiate strict action against schools as well in such cases. In a similar case earlier, a private school was let off the hook easily. These private schools charge hefty fees, but take no responsibility for the safety of kids. Children spend 7-8 hours in schools and there safety must be ensured.”

In a similar incident, a four-year-old student of another prominent school was sexually assaulted by the school bus conductor in August. Following the incident, the parents had demanded strict action against the school authorities.