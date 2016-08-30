Relief:Nupur Talwar and her husband Rajesh were convicted by a CBI court for the May 2008 murder of their teenage daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj.— File Photo: PTI

She had requested for parole to visit and take care of her ailing mother

Nupur Talwar, who was convicted for the murder of her teenage daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj, was on Monday granted a three-week parole by the Allahabad High Court.

A Division Bench of Justices B.K Narayan and A.K. Mishra passed the order on a parole application filed by the dentist. She had requested parole to visit and take care of her ailing mother.

Nupur and her dentist husband Rajesh Talwar were convicted by a CBI court for the May 2008 double murder. Sentenced to life imprisonment, they have been behind bars since 2013.

Twist

The 14-year-old was found dead in her bedroom in the family’s Noida flat in May 2008. The case acquired a sensational twist after Hemraj’s body was found on the flat’s terrace the next day. Hemraj was initially suspected of murdering Aarushi. The couple pleaded not guilty and challenged the conviction in the court. The hearing is likely to come up in September.