The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday held a protest at Delhi University against Facebook photographs of Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president Amit Tanwar, where he is seen surrounded by supporters posing with weapons at the union’s office.

Mr. Tanwar was elected DUSU president on an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) ticket.

After completing their protest, NSUI members submitted a memorandum to the Dean of Students Welfare, (DSW) alleging that Mr. Tanwar had flouted university rules. The students also submitted copies of the “objectionable” photographs, that have since been removed from social media.

The photographs were taken at a memorial service held for a former student of the university, who was related to the serving president.

The NSUI said that the incident had brought disrepute to the university. They alleged that security officials and DU authorities did not take seriously the complaint about people entering DUSU office with arms.

Mr. Tanwar had claimed that the guns belonged to “security officers” of one of the guests who had come to attend the memorial service.

Photo shows Amit Tanwar surrounded by supporters posing with weapons at the union’s office