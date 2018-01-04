NSUI organises ‘Youthquake’

more-in

The National Students’ Union of India on Wednesday organised “Youthquake” — a student conference attended by representatives from over 30 student organisations from across the country. The students called for electoral reforms in student union elections and the setting up of an independent election commission for conducting elections and redressal of complaints that arise during students’ union elections.

Arbitrary decisions

They proposed that the institution should be headed by a retired chief election commissioner. This move, they felt, would end arbitrary decisions taken by college administrations when it comes to holding elections.

Students felt that the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines that were implemented by the MHRD on an order of the Supreme Court lends weight to the idea of a separate legislation to deal with student elections. They called for compulsory and direct election, a revision of election expenditure and online voting to curb violence as a part of the reforms.