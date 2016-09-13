The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) plans to meet a grievance redressal committee on Monday to demand recounting of votes on all four seats of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU).

The NSUI had alleged discrepancy in counting of votes on Sunday. Leaders of the student wing sat on an indefinite hunger strike, which was called off after the redressal committee agreed to meet a delegation on Monday.

Winning the post of joint secretary, the student wing of the Congress made a comeback to DUSU after two years. The remaining three seats went to BJP’s Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The NSUI office bearers and supporters, however, alleged that there were discrepancies in polling and counting. After the results were announced, the protesters ghearoed the Vice-Chancellor’s office and staged an agitation raising their demands.

“We are meeting the redressal grievance committee on Monday with six demands. There should be recounting of the votes. We also want the election commission to furnish recordings of the counting process. We have also demanded that we be provided data of votes polled per voting machine and secured by each candidate,” said NSUI national president Amrita Dhawan.

The other demands, said Ms. Dhawan, include re-election in colleges where there were discrepancies in voting machines. “No office bearer should be allowed to take charge, and elections to the Executive Council should not be held till these issues are resolved,” she added.