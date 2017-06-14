Now, EDMC asks restaurants to open toilets to women, kids

more-in

After the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), it the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) that has allowed the free usage of washrooms by women and children at all restaurants and hotels under its jurisdiction.

EDMC officials said the order was issued by the EDMC Additional Commissioner (Health) on Tuesday.

For the people

“This decision has been taken for the benefit of women and children,” said EDMC Commissioner Dr. Mohanjeet Singh.

Dr. Singh said the civic body had started putting up boards and stickers outside restaurants to create awareness about the facility. The stickers will also help people identify the restaurants associated with the venture.

“The facility will be in addition to the toilets that have been constructed. A major credit for this goes to the restaurateurs,” he added. The corporation said the initiative was also in line with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.