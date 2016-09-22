In yet another case of suspected inter-gang rivalry, notorious gangster Mahesh alias Attack was shot dead by unidentified men near Jharsa Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway late on Wednesday night.

Inter-gang rivalry?

According to the police, Mahesh was walking towards his car from a roadside eatery around 10 p.m. when unidentified men in an SUV opened fire at him.

“He sustained multiple injuries and was declared brought dead at a hospital. He had come to the eatery with his gang members. While the others had come out before him and got into the car, he was a few steps behind,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Saharan.

Mahesh, a resident of Jharsa village, was wanted in several cases of murder and robbery.

Commissioner of Police (Gurgaon) Sandeep Khirwar said that it was a suspected case of inter-gang rivalry.

“As of now, it seems to be a case of inter-gang rivalry. The matter is being investigated,” said Mr. Khirwar.

Previous incidents

Gurgaon is not new to inter-gang rivalry with six major active gangs often attacking each other to establish supremacy.

In July last year, unidentified men had opened fire on Rakesh Hayatpur on the busy Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road in broad daylight.

While Rakesh managed to escape unhurt, an auto-rickshaw driver sustained a bullet injury and was killed.

Though no arrests have been made in the case so far, the police suspects the involvement of Mahesh alias Attack’s gang.

In another incident, gangster Sandeep Gadoli had a fierce face-off with gangster-turned-councillor Virendar Singh Dayma alias Bindar Gujjar in an alleged bid to take over the extortion, betting and drug trafficking rackets in the city.

Gadoli was later killed in an alleged encounter with the Gurgaon Police at a hotel in Mumbai in February this year. However, Gadoli’s family has alleged that he was murdered by the police in cold-blood at the behest of Gujjar, who is presently in jail.

A case has been registered by the Mumbai Police in this connection and four policemen, among others, have been arrested so far.

