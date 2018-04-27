Next Story
Delhi

Notice to Sushruta Trauma Centre

more-in

Taking cognisance of a doctor at a Delhi government-run hospital wrongly performing a procedure on the leg of a patient admitted with a head injury, the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) has sought a detailed report.

“We have issued a notice to the hospital and sought a detailed report from the doctor in connection with the case,” said DMC Registrar Girish Tyagi.

A senior resident at Sushruta Trauma Centre, a facility for providing critical trauma services, wrongly performed a procedure on the leg of a patient admitted there with a head injury. The doctor has been barred from conducting surgeries without supervision after a hospital panel found him at fault.

The negligence happened as the doctor mistook the patient with the head injury for another patient admitted there with a fractured leg. The doctor made a hole in the patient’s right leg to put a pin inside. The patient was admitted to the hospital with injuries on the head and face following an accident.

After the negligence was brought to the attention of the authorities, a corrective procedure was done on the patient.

Post a Comment
More In Delhi
medical procedure/test
New Delhi
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2018 8:37:21 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/notice-to-sushruta-trauma-centre/article23688717.ece

© The Hindu