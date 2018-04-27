Notice to Sushruta Trauma Centre

more-in

Taking cognisance of a doctor at a Delhi government-run hospital wrongly performing a procedure on the leg of a patient admitted with a head injury, the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) has sought a detailed report.

“We have issued a notice to the hospital and sought a detailed report from the doctor in connection with the case,” said DMC Registrar Girish Tyagi.

A senior resident at Sushruta Trauma Centre, a facility for providing critical trauma services, wrongly performed a procedure on the leg of a patient admitted there with a head injury. The doctor has been barred from conducting surgeries without supervision after a hospital panel found him at fault.

The negligence happened as the doctor mistook the patient with the head injury for another patient admitted there with a fractured leg. The doctor made a hole in the patient’s right leg to put a pin inside. The patient was admitted to the hospital with injuries on the head and face following an accident.

After the negligence was brought to the attention of the authorities, a corrective procedure was done on the patient.