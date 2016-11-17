The Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Wednesday issued notice to Education Department officials on an application seeking direction to prevent private schools from charging tuition and transportation fees for the period of unrest in the Kashmir Valley.

Commission chairman Justice (retd) Bilal Nazki ordered issuing of notice to the Principal Secretary of the Education Department and the Director of School Education seeking a report on the matter.

The Commission listed the application for the next hearing on December 26.

The Centre for Peace and Protection of Human Rights, an NGO, filed the application before the Commission on Tuesday seeking directions to the government to prevent private schools from charging either tuition fee or transportation fees from the parents of students for the period of unrest in Kashmir.

The NGO has pleaded that since no academic activity has been undertaken since July 9, the schools should not charge any fees for the period.

On a separate application filed by the NGO, the Commission chairman sought a report from the Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar over the locking of historic Jamia Masjid in the city where Friday prayers have not been offered since Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces on July 8. - PTI