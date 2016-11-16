The Centre on Monday said parking charges at airports across India are being waived till the midnight of November 21, as people continue to face difficulties in tendering change following the demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes. The directive would be applicable on both Airports Authority of India (AAI) as well as privately-operated aerodromes. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has decided to suspend the collection of parking charges at all airports till November 21 midnight, an official release said. It will take effect from midnight on Monday. — PTI

