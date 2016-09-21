Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday said that the FIR will not stop her and the commission will continue to work and raise questions, which are “disturbing her opponents the most”.

“Even if I am sent to jail, I will prepare a report on the condition of women there and submit it to the Delhi government. The Delhi government and the Centre are working together towards ensuring safety of women,” Ms. Maliwal said.

“There are a few people whom I would not like to name, they are trying to malign the commission’s image. This FIR is fake, I have not done anything wrong,” she said.

‘I will give up my life’

“If we have to change the system, we will have to make some sacrifices. If somebody can prove corruption of a single rupee, I will give up my life. I am a follower of Lakshmi Bai and Subhas Chandra Bose... I am not going to be scared,” Ms. Maliwal added.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain extended support to the DCW chief. “The ACB is questioning her (Ms. Maliwal) means, she is shaking the trees that are not meant to be shaken,” he said.

Sources in the government said the FIR against Ms. Maliwal was a way to remove her from the panel. “Since her tenure is for three years, the L-G is trying to dislodge her. The complaint comes four days after the L-G returned from his US trip,” alleged a source.