Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday launched an attack on the Narendra Modi government in the wake of a recent attack on Dalits by cow vigilante groups, saying that not one assurance of action against those violating the law had yet been made.

He was addressing a Dalit Swabhiman Sangharsh (Dalit self-respect struggle) rally here in the presence of activists Prakash Ambedkar, Bezwada Wilson, Hyderabad University student Rohith Vemula's mother Radhika Vemula, Gujarat Dalit agitation leader Jignesh Mewani and CPI leaders S Sudhakar Reddy and D. Raja.

“The Prime Minister said cow vigilantes should kill him instead of targeting Dalits. I have been telling the Prime Minister for two years to give one assurance that the government will follow the law and act against violators. But for the last two-and-a-half-years, no such assurance has come from the Prime Minister. In this sense, he is allowing such things to happen,” Mr. Yechury said.

The rally saw placards of Dalit and left organisations, with speakers giving the slogan ‘Jai Bheem, Lal Salaam’.

Mr. Yechury made a plea for unity between Dalit organisations and the Left parties to defeat the present political establishment.

“We need a red star on the blue sky. In a rainbow, one end is blue and the other red. All other colours are in between these. If red and blue combine, we can capture every colour. Saffron is not a natural colour. It is a mixture,” Mr. Yechury told the gathering.

Speaking after Mr. Yechury, Mr. Mewani, who led the Dalit agitation in Una, stressed on the need to expose the “hollow” Gujarat development model.

He, however, underlined at the beginning of his speech that he was not at this event to support any political party.

CPI leader D. Raja expressed deep concern over continuing atrocities on Dalits.

“India belongs to Dalits and Adivasis. They are the original people. None can ill-treat us. We give this warning to the ruling classes and the Sangh Parivar,” he said.