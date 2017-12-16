Not enough done yet: CM

more-in

Five years to the day after the December 16 gang-rape incident took place, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said not enough had been done to improve safety of women in the city.

Speaking at the inauguration of right-turn loops of the Mukundpur Flyover, Mr. Kejriwal said: “In these past two to three years, I don’t think that together we have taken any concrete steps to improve women’s safety”.

The Chief Minister added that one step in that direction had been taken by the Public Works Department recently, with the tender for installing CCTV cameras being floated.

More cameras

He said the bids had come in and would be processed soon. The project is for the installation of 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras across Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party had promised to install 15 lakh cameras across the city as part of its 2015 election agenda.

Earlier during the event, the Chief Minister said that development funding tended to go to “big roads”, which it should, but “no one had paid attention to where people live — in unauthorised colonies”.

Meanwhile, workers of the BJP protested against the Chief Minister during the inauguration, waving black flags. In a statement, the Delhi BJP said the AAP government had failed to follow protocol by not even informing the area MP, Manoj Tiwari, about the inauguration. The BJP statement added that the event was politicised as workers of the AAP were present on the stage.