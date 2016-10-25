‘Not afraid of going to jail’

The Deputy Chief Minister said his aim was to construct more schools.FIle photo

As many as 15 AAP leaders have been arrested in the recent past

: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said he was not scared of going to jail or losing his ministership.

“If I go to jail, I will make their lives miserable,” said Sisodia, in a veiled attack against the Centre.

The comments came even as as 15 AAP MLAs and other leaders have been arrested over the past year and a half.

Several of them are under investigation by the Income Tax department, Anti-Corruption Branch or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Mr. Sisodia said he was not scared of anyone and even if they (Centre) unleash all their agencies on him, he will give them a fitting reply.

“I belong to the Kshatriya community and have grown up hearing stories about the courage of our (community) people,” he said.

Speaking at a community function in east Delhi’s Mandwali area, Mr Sisodia said that though he has an official bungalow on Mathura Road, he still uses his old furniture. “Nothing has changed. I still sit on my old sofa,” he said.

He added that his aim was to construct more schools rather than jails but, it seems, the Centre wanted it the other way.

“We are spending most of the Delhi government’s budget on education and have initiated projects to make government schools better,” he said.