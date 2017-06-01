North Delhi councillors to get etiquette lessons

more-in

The councillors of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, most of whom have been elected to the office for the first time, will soon be getting lessons in etiquette to learn how to carry themselves in meetings and how to maintain decorum before their colleagues and the public.

Out of the total 272 councillors elected to power in the recent municipal elections, 256 are first timers.

New to the job

The workshop, which has been organised on the direction of the newly elected mayor of the civic body, Preety Agarwal, has been scheduled for Friday.

The workshop also help the councillors understand their duties, and the protocol to be maintained during meetings.

“Most of the councillors elected this time have no prior experience of conducting themselves in the House and in official meetings. This workshop will help them understand the basic decorum of carrying themselves in meetings and to know the nitty-gritty of their duties,” said Ms. Agarwal.

Officials said that though no decision has been taken on who will conduct the workshop it is likely that former councillors will be roped in for the task.

‘A formal session’

“Before the councillors were sworn in, the BJP had conducted a training session for their leaders and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had also organised an unofficial discussion with their councillors. But this workshop will give an official run-through on what is expected of the councillors,” an official said.