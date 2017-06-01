North corporation offers wife job as daily wager

more-in

The wife of the 32-year-old e-rickshaw driver who was beaten to death by a group of men for objecting to them urinating in public, has been offered a job by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Rani, 19, who is three months pregnant, has been offered the job of a labourer. She has been hired on an 89-day contract, which will be extended, the civic body claimed. According to her contract, she has been hired as a daily wager and will be paid depending on the number of days she appears for work.

North Delhi Mayor Preety Agarwal, Additional Commissioner (Engineering) S.K. Bhandari and Deputy Commissioner (Civil Lines zone) Deepak Kumar, visited Ravindra’s family at their residence in Kingsway Camp on Wednesday.

Questions raised

“Rani has been offered this job under the Dependents’ Welfare Scheme. It is our responsibility to take care of the family of someone who lost his life battling for basic hygiene,” Ms. Agarwal said.

Rani, meanwhile, has been granted the liberty of joining work as per her convenience. This, however, means that she will receive salary based on the number of day she puts in.

Questions are now being raised about the nature of the job, but the civic body claims that this is the best position that could be offered based on Rani’s qualifications. “She [Rani] is not educated and, at present, all appointments made in the municipal corporation are temporary. Her contract will be extended,” a senior official said.

Pawan, a relative of Ravindra, told The Hindu that the family had requested for an office profile for Rani. “We have asked the Mayor to accommodate her into an office, even if it is getting tea for officers. She is pregnant and will not be able work for at least six months, which will mean there would be no income till then,” he said.