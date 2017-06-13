North body digitises property tax records

more-in

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday added a new feature to its website that will allow residents to apply for mutation or change of name on property tax documents.

Mayor Preety Agarwal said the move was aimed at curbing corruption and promoting e-governance.

“The new features will increase administrative efficiency and reduce scope for corruption as they will cut down on human intervention and promote e-governance,” said Ms. Agarwal.

North Commissioner Praveen Gupta said the idea was to go from “in line to online” to offer more ease to people.

Important links

The website also carries links to important platforms such as the mayor helpline, call centre help line, online parking lot management system, and online unauthorised construction management system.

Reaching out to public

Ms. Agarwal said the website would soon be linked with social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to reach out to more people and to promote interaction.

It has been designed using the latest technology, and can also be accessed from a smartphone, added the officials.

The civic body had recently launched a mobile application which allows residents to lodge parking-related complaints with the municipality.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation had also re-launched its website on May 17, with added features and easier directions.