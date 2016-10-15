In fresh trouble for Aam Aadmi Party’s Matiala legislator Gulab Singh, a Delhi court on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against him in connection with the extortion racket. Mr. Singh’s driver and an alleged associate were arrested over the same issue last month.

Joint Commissioner of Police (south-western range) Dependra Pathak said police probe so far has pointed to his involvement in the racket.

“We approached the court to seek the non-bailable warrant against him after he did not join probe despite being sent five reminders. We are sending him yet another reminder now,” said the officer.

The police have not ruled out arresting Mr. Singh. “We have a questionnaire for him. If his answers are satisfactory, he will be let off. If not, we may have to arrest him,” said a senior investigator.

The police’s action did not go down well with the AAP. Questioning the timing, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to social media to term the case as “false”.

“Just two days before Surat rally, Delhi police obtains non-bailable warrant against our Gujarat prabhari, Gulab Singh in a completely false case [sic],” he tweeted.

Mr. Singh is the central in-charge of Gujarat affairs for the party, which will be contesting the elections there scheduled for late 2017. The MLA is overseeing the arrangements for Mr. Kejriwal’s rally scheduled for Sunday.

The racket came to light last month when property dealers Rinku Diwan and Deepak Sharma alleged that three persons barged into their Bindapur office and tried to extort Rs.1.5 lakh from them. Mr. Diwan was allegedly thrashed when he raised an alarm. They, however, managed to draw the attention of the locals. Two persons were nabbed from the spot, even as the MLA’s driver Devender managed flee.

Devender was arrested later and the car, which the MLA acknowledged belonged to his office, was seized. Speaking to The Hindu , Mr. Singh said his driver was “innocent” and claimed that Devender was tricked into accompanying the other two accused, identified as Satish and Jagdish. Jagdish is a former Army man, while Satish allegedly worked at the MLA’s office. Mr. Singh acknowledged that Satish had worked at his office during the last Assembly polls, but claimed he was no longer involved with the AAP.