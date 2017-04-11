Noise pollution exceeds limits in 7 cities: Centre

more-in

The average level of noise pollution generally exceeds permissible limits in seven Indian cities, which include Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave said in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

According to Mr. Dave, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in association with its counterparts in every State, monitors noise pollution in seven metropolitan cities — Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Lucknow and Hyderabad — through a network of 70 noise-monitoring stations under the National Ambient Noise Monitoring Programme (NANMP).

“The data from these monitoring stations indicate that average noise pollution levels generally exceed the permissible limits. This includes noise from vehicle horns,” said Mr. Dave.

Following standards

The noise standards for motor vehicles, air conditioners, refrigerators, gensets and certain types of construction equipment are prescribed in the Schedules of the Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986, the Minister said.

He said that pressure horns (sirens and multi-tone horns) are banned except for police vans, ambulances and fire brigade vehicles under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

Measures taken to reduce noise pollution in metropolitan cities include advisories for noise monitoring on the occasion of Diwali, prohibition of the use of fireworks between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., awareness programmes to avoid bursting of firecrackers and issuing directions under relevant sections of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.