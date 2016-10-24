The Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) of the Noida Police has warned the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration of possible law and order problems due to protests by home buyers against the delay in completion of housing projects in Noida and Greater Noida.

The Noida Police have shared the LIU report with District Magistrate N.P. Singh, asking him to take steps to control the situation. Sources in the district administration confirmed that meetings were being held with members of home buyers’ associations and real estate developers for a peaceful solution to the problem.

The Hindu has access to a copy of the LIU report.

“There is a need to initiate action before an untoward incident occurs. Protests are on against builders such as Amrapali, Jaypee, Earth, Era, Ajnara, Bhasin, Supertech, 3C. There is a need to organise peaceful meetings between developers and home buyers,” the report said.

Senior LIU officials said many developers failed to deliver the projects on time, agitating home buyers. Some developers are also defaulting on payments to Noida and Greater Noida authorities.

The authorities are not issuing completion certificates due to delay in such payments, which in turn denies home buyers timely possession of flats registered in their names.

( The writer is a freelance journalist )