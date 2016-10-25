Short-staffed:Of the 1,500 cops deployed in Gautam Budh Nagar district, more than 1,300 are on VVIP, VIP, and clerical duty, or on leave.FIle photo

Demands of security cover by political leaders add to the burden on cops

Gautam Budh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, which includes the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida, has only 200 cops on law and order duty to safeguard a population of 17 lakh.

Of the 1,500 cops deployed in the district that has 21 police stations, more than 1,300 are on VVIP, VIP, and clerical duty, or on maternity and other leaves. The district is spread over 1,442 sq km.

Information accessed by The Hindu has suggested that as many as 350 policemen are engaged in VIP/security duty, 250 cops are on clerical and court trial duties while 20 cops have been deployed on clerical duty or security of senior police officers.

As many as 137 women cops are on maternity or childcare leave, while 150 policemen are on leave as well.

Adding to this are demands of security cover from political leaders, especially those from the ruling party. “Recently, my security cover was taken back, but my family mounted pressure on me to regain it from the UP police. I had to approach the corridors of power,” said a Samajwadi Party leader on condition of anonymity.

Need for investigation officers

However, this is not all. The district also has a dearth of investigation officers.

An average of 84 FIRs are lodged in the district each day, which goes up to over 30,000 annually.

Clearing pending cases

Recently, a special drive was conducted to close investigations pending since 2001. A total of 1,800 investigations were closed between October 2015 and February this year.

Admitting that the Noida police is short-staffed, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Yadav said, “It is tough to maintain law and order but our force is doing its best.” He added that 120 more cops were likely to be deployed in the twin cities after Diwali.

“After several attempts, the UP government approved the proposal to deploy 120 cops more in Noida and Greater Noida. They are under training and likely to join after Diwali,” Mr. Yadav said.

The officer also said that while cases of murder, dacoity, rape were not very high in number in the twin cities, petty crimes like snatching and auto lifting continue unabated. According to him, the under-staffed police is having trouble nailing criminal gangs.

4,000 cops needed

He added that Noida needed at least 4,000 policemen to deliver better.

Last year, the Uttar Pradesh government had notified five new police stations in Noida and Greater Noida, besides unveiling a Rs. 100-crore modernisation plan for better policing in the twin cities.

