On Saturday, the Embassy of Sweden and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) inaugurated a Nobel Memorial Wall at the Rajiv Chowk metro station.

“The aim of exhibiting this wall is to spread awareness about all the Nobel Laureates from India and their contribution to society,” said a DMRC spokesperson. “The wall will be on display from October 1 to 7 at Rajiv Chowk and NOIDA City Centre Metro stations,” he said.

Dr. Mangu Singh, Managing Director, DMRC, and Harald Sandberg, Ambassador of Sweden to India, unveiled the wall on Saturday.

The Nobel Memorial Wall at Rajiv Chowk Metro station is designed and installed in a digital format to display information about the contribution of the Nobel Laureates. The wall will also have an audio commentary offering insights into the work of Rabindranath Tagore, C. V. Raman, Hargobind Khorana, Mother Teresa, Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, Amartya Sen,Venkatraman Ramakrishnan and Kailash Satyarthi in English.

“The inauguration of the Nobel Memorial Wall at Rajiv Chowk Metro station has become a tradition to mark the beginning of the Sweden India Nobel Memorial Week. This is the sixth year in a row that the wall has been displayed at the Rajiv Chowk station,” Dr. Singh said.

“This being an inter-change station, it provides the opportunity to a large number of people to know and get inspiration from our Nobel Laureates. I would like to thank the Swedish Embassy for partnering with us in this initiative where we remember the Indian Nobel Laureates for their contribution to the world,” he added.

“I am delighted to continue the tradition of exhibiting the Nobel Prize winners and the great minds that India has given to the world for the sixth year in a row. On the eve of the 10th anniversary of Nobel Week celebrations in India, I would like to thank the DMRC for partnering with us in this initiative where we remember Indian Nobel Laureates for their outstanding contribution to the world,” said Mr. Sandberg.