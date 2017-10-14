Delhi

No surge pricing on new Delhi, Mumbai Rajdhani

The Indian Railways has shunned its surge pricing system on the newly introduced Rajdhani train service between Delhi and Mumbai beginning October 16. It has instead decided to go for a flat fare hike of 20% on normal fares on Rajdhani trains.

The Railways on Friday announced a special Rajdhani Express that will take 13 hours and 55 minutes to cover the distance between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Bandra Terminus — saving around two hours, compared to the duration of 15 hours and 50 minutes taken by Rajdhani trains at present on this route. This train will have a reduced travel time because of fewer halts and would run at a maximum speed of 130 kmph.

Experimental basis

The train, which has been introduced on experimental basis for three months, will run without flexi-fares that the Railways had introduced in September 2016. Under this system, on premium trains, including Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi, the first 10% of seats were sold at normal fare and thereafter the fares increased by 10% with every 10% of the berths sold. The highest fare was 50% over normal price of tickets under this system.

