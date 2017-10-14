No surge pricing on new Delhi, Mumbai Rajdhani

more-in

The Indian Railways has shunned its surge pricing system on the newly introduced Rajdhani train service between Delhi and Mumbai beginning October 16. It has instead decided to go for a flat fare hike of 20% on normal fares on Rajdhani trains.

The Railways on Friday announced a special Rajdhani Express that will take 13 hours and 55 minutes to cover the distance between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Bandra Terminus — saving around two hours, compared to the duration of 15 hours and 50 minutes taken by Rajdhani trains at present on this route. This train will have a reduced travel time because of fewer halts and would run at a maximum speed of 130 kmph.

Experimental basis

The train, which has been introduced on experimental basis for three months, will run without flexi-fares that the Railways had introduced in September 2016. Under this system, on premium trains, including Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi, the first 10% of seats were sold at normal fare and thereafter the fares increased by 10% with every 10% of the berths sold. The highest fare was 50% over normal price of tickets under this system.