The Delhi High Court on Friday denied further leniency to a 68-year-old man, convicted of molesting a seven-year-old in 2008, saying he was mature enough to understand the consequences of his act.

Justice S. P. Garg denied relief to vendor Ram Lal, who was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by a trial court. The appellate court had already modified the sentence from one year to six months simple imprisonment, but the High Court was of the view that he deserved no more leniency.

“The trial court had awarded RI for one year and it was modified to six months by the Appellate Court. Since the petitioner was aged around 60 years [in 2008] and mature enough to understand the consequences of his act, he deserves no further leniency. The victim was aged around seven years, akin to his daughter,” Justice Garg said.

On January 10, 2008, the girl was on her way home when he lured her to his house and molested her. The matter was reported to the police without delay. The court noted that the girl had turned 12 by the time she reached the examination stage in the court, but was able to recollect the incident vividly. The court junked Ram Lal’s defence that her mother had purchased eatables from him on credit and was unable to return the amount, due to which she had implicated him.