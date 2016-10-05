Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Tuesdayclaimed that the rural development programme ‘Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana’ had “totally failed” in Rajasthan as the BJP MPs did nothing after adopting the villages.

“None of the villages adopted by 25 MPs were developed as model villages. The villagers of these adopted villages feel cheated and disheartened,” Mr. Gehlot tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Gehlot hit out at the BJP, claiming the party’s MPs had been “unable to develop even a single village”.

“What could be expected of the development of their constituencies,” he said.

“People need to know what their parliamentarians have been doing in last 2 years when not even a single village could get promised basic facilities.

“Also what needs to be noted is, Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana was announced by the PM. It was the PM’s initiative and yet there is no progress. If the BJP— MPs cannot fulfil a commitment they made to the Prime Minister, then would they be able to fulfil promises made to the public?,” he questioned.

The Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana, launched in October 2014, is a rural development programme focusing on development of villages which include social and cultural development, and motivating people on social mobilisation of the village community. PTI