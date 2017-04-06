‘No permission to DMRC for groundwater extraction’

more-in

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it hasn’t granted permission to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to extract groundwater.

The submission was made before a Bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim by the counsel appearing for the DJB.

The submission was made in response to a plea alleging that the Delhi Metro was extracting groundwater instead of using wastewater to wash its trains, thus depleting groundwater

276 borewells

The DJB, in an affidavit filed before the NGT, told the Bench that the Delhi Metro had installed 276 borewells across the Capital without permission. The tribunal has now posted the matter for final hearing on April 28.

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by Delhi resident Kush Kalra.