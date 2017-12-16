‘No need for Gautam Budh Nagar civic body’

more-in

A high-level meeting between residents’ welfare associations and officials was held on Saturday to discuss whether Gautam Budh Nagar needs a municipal corporation of its own. The meeting was held considering the weak financial position of the industrial authorities in the district.

Most of the stakeholders felt that the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna authorities were working well enough to maintain the city and instead wanted formulation of civic by-laws to fix accountability of authorities towards the city.

About 275 suggestions and objections were received by R. K. Mishra, additional CEO (ACEO) of Noida Authority and the convenor of a committee formed recently to look into the formation of a municipal body for GB Nagar.

Railway station

Meerut Commissioner Prabhat Kumar said suggestions were also received on parking issues, and the need for a railway station in GB Nagar and an IIT college on the Yamuna Expressway. Both the Noida and Greater Noida Industrial Development Authorities are governed by the Industrial Development Act of 1976. The act says that every city should have a municipal corporation of its own, Gautam Budh Nagar still does not have one.