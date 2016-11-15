: Refusing to grant any further time to two cable operators for installation of digital set-top boxes, the Delhi High Court has asked them to ensure that all analogue connections are converted to digital by November 24.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva directed the cable operators to ensure that the conversion is complete by November 24 and all its subscribers are duly informed about the changeover.

‘No justification’

“The notification was issued by the Government on November 11, 2011. Nearly five years have elapsed from the said date when the cable operators were made aware that they have to changeover to DAS. The petition was filed in February, 2016 and now we are in November. The petitioners have already got sufficient time to complete the installation of set-top boxes and the changeover to DAS. Even post the filing of the present petition, approximately nine months have passed,” the court noted as it said there was no justification for granting more time.

The cable operators had approached the court seeking time for installing the set-top boxes and praying that till the completion of installation of set-top boxes, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting be restrained from stopping the supply of analogue signal. The Centre has asked all cable operators to install set-top boxes by December 31.