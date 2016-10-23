Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik pays floral tribute to Shaheed Ashfakullah Khan on the occasion of his birth anniversary at historical Azad park in Allahabad on Saturday.- Photo: PTI

“Action will be taken in accordance with law if a situation arose”

Reacting to the turmoil within the ruling Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, Governor Ram Naik on Saturday remarked that there was “no constitutional crisis as of now” but made it clear that “action will be taken in accordance with law” if a situation arose wherein intervention became necessary.

“I am aware of the developments in the State’s ruling party. It can be said that there is no constitutional crisis as of now before the government in the state. If such a crisis does emerge in future then action will be taken in accordance with law”, Mr. Naik told reporters here.

The Governor was responding to queries regarding the bitter feud that has erupted in the family of SP supremo Mulayam Singh, whose son Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and brother, State unit president Shivpal Yadav, have been at loggerheads for quite some time triggering speculations of a possible split in the party.

Udayveer Singh, a SP MLC and one of the closest aides of Akhilesh, was ON Saturday expelled from the party for “undignified” conduct days after he wrote to Mulayam suggesting him to elevate the UP CM as the party’s national president.

Replying to another query, Mr. Naik disapproved of the political slugfest that has followed the surgical strikes carried out by the Army after the Uri terrorist attack saying “similar military operations” have taken place in the past.

“But never before have we seen these becoming a tool for settling political scores. This must not happen,” he said.

Mr. Naik was here to attend a function held on the occasion of 116th birth anniversary of Ashfaqullah Khan, a revolutionary freedom fighter and a close associate of Ram Prasad Bismil.

Both Khan and Bismil - along with two other revolutionaries - were awarded death sentence in connection with the Kakori train robbery case and hanged at separate jails in December, 1927.

“These men, who laid down their lives fighting for their motherland, shall ever remain a source of inspiration for the country’s youth. The nation shall ever remain grateful for the sacrifices they made at a tender age”, Mr. Naik said in a tribute to Khan, who was hanged at a tender age of 27 years. - PTI