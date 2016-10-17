The Janata Dal (United) on Sunday declared that “chief minister and party president Nitish Kumar is PM material and he has all the talent and experience for the post.”

On the first day of its two-day national council meet at Rajgir in Nalanda district, Bihar’s ruling party, also said that it would strive to form a political alternative with an alliance of smaller parties for the 2019 Parliamentary elections.

National general secretary K.C. Tyagi told journalists in Rajgir that Mr. Kumar’s election as party president was also officially approved at the meeting.

On Monday, Mr. Kumar will deliver his presidential address before 1500 national council members who have come from 23 States.

Former Jharkhand chief minister and president of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Babulal Marandi too will be present at the open session of the JD(U)’s national council meet on Monday.

“Besides approving Mr. Kumar as party president, proposals for the political, social, economic and foreign resolutions were also made at the meeting,” said Mr. Tyagi.