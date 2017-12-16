Nirbhaya memorial event marred by disruption

more-in

An event held at the Constitution Club of India on Saturday to mark the fifth anniversary of the gruesome gang rape of a 23-year-old woman aboard a moving bus in the Capital was disrupted by partisan politics.

The event organised by the Nirbhaya Jyoti Trust was disrupted in the middle of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s speech as protesters from the audience said his statements had a political agenda, and asked him to focus on the victim, Nirbhaya, instead. Mr. Kejriwal spoke of the need to put up streetlights and about the Aam Aadmi Party government’s work.

‘Install CCTVs’

“The Central Government, Delhi Government, Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi, the police and the public need to work together. One measure that we can take to ensure women’s safety is to install CCTV cameras all over Delhi. Secondly, lights should be installed in all the dark spots in the city,” said Mr. Kejriwal.

Reacting to the protests, Asha Devi, Nirbhaya’s mother, grew emotional when she said, “I am grateful to the people who are here. We have worked for two months to organise this event which has been disrupted. I am deeply hurt. We should at least treat the crimes against women as non-political and find a solution to this problem.”

Responding to the backlash against Mr. Kejriwal, Nirbhaya’s father Badri Nath Singh also said, “This event is not just a tribute to Nirbhaya. We need to take action against such crimes. This event has been reduced to a political one by some people present here.”

AAP shares videos

After the event, the AAP Twitter handle shared videos of the incident, claiming BJP workers associated with Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari had disrupted it.

Mr. Tiwari claimed he reached the venue 20 minutes after the Chief Minister left.

“Neither I nor any leader of the party or its members had anything to do with what happened at the Constitution Club. Whatever the AAP is trying to spread about my visit, which was 20 minutes after Mr. Kejriwal left, is needless propaganda,” Mr. Tiwari told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, in her speech, former National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Mamta Sharma talked about the increasing number of rape cases in the country.

“The increasing number of sexual assault cases in the country is shameful. We talk a great deal about the safety of women and stringent laws are formed but their implementation is poor. We need to focus on building awareness,” she said.

Police recruitment

Talking about the judiciary, she added, “Spending five years on one case is shameful. Cases in Fast Track Courts should be time bound.”

Swati Maliwal, Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairperson, said: “People in our country think they can get away with anything. This needs to change. The Delhi Police has been demanding more recruits from the Centre for the past 10 years. There is no police station in Delhi which has its sanctioned strength. The number of courts should increase. To fight these crimes, the Centre and State government need to coordinate.”