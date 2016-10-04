A nine-month-old boy was found dead in a bucket in Gokalpuri area of north-east Delhi on Sunday. The family of the child, Aahil Khan, told the police that he drowned after being left unsupervised.

The boy lived with his parents and three-year-old brother. His mother Saira told the police that she was bathing her children and had gone out to get some clothes. She returned to find Aahil face down in the bucket full of water.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. It is suspected that Aahil fell into the bucket while trying to stand up holding it as a support.