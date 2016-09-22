The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday asked the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, to submit an action taken report within eight weeks on the observations and recommendations of an NHRC team that had visited Kairana.

The NHRC had received a complaint alleging that families of a particular religion are leaving Kairana, located in Western UP, due to fear of criminals.

BJP MP from Shamli, Hukum Singh, had alleged in June that hundreds of families had left his area due to fear, but the list that he had presented was found to be dubious as it had the names of families who were found to be living in Kairana and Kandhla. Many families were found to have left Kairana in search of livelihood.

“The NHRC has considered the material placed on record, including the report of Investigation Division team of the commission, on a complaint that families of a particular religion are leaving Kairana due to fear of criminals. The NHRC has asked UP’s Chief Secretary and DGP to submit an action taken report on the observations and recommendations of the team within eight weeks,” said a statement issued by the NHRC.

After receiving the recommendation of its team, the NHRC on Wednesday asked the UP government to constitute a high-level committee to meet the aggrieved families who allegedly left Kairana and explore the possibilities of their return if they desired to do so.

The NHRC also asked the Commissioner of Saharanpur and the District Magistrate of Shamli to organise regular meetings of religious and political leaders both the communities at sub-divisional and mohalla-level to sort out differences in an amicable manner.

The Commission also asked the State government to “take all necessary steps for improving law and order situation in Kairana so as to restore the faith of the people in the law and order machinery, so that people are not forced to migrate due to activities of local criminals and extortion rackets in future”.

The NHRC also recommended a departmental enquiry against the Sub-Inspector posted in Kairana police station, M.S. Gill, for “committing irregularities” in cases of law and order, which were reported in the police station.

The NHRC specifically mentioned the case against alleged goon Mukim Kala and his associates and directed the State government to “ensure their fair and impartial trial as there was apprehension that witnesses would not be able to depose against them due to their fear and terror”.

Commission had formed a team to probe allegations that people were fleeing in fear of criminals