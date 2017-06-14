NHRC notice to cops over Manesar gang-rape

more-in

Two weeks after a woman was gang-raped in Gurugram district’s Manesar on May 29, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued notices to top police officials asking for reports within four weeks.

Taking cognisance of media reports about the incident, the NHRC issued a notice to the Gurugram Police Commissioner, asking for a detailed report. The NHRC observed that the case made it “clear that night patrolling on the road by the police was not being done”.

The NHRC also asked the Haryana Director-General of Police to provide information about the steps being taken to improve security.

Plan for better safety

In addition, the NHRC also asked the police commissioners of Delhi and Faridabad and the Senior Superintendents of Police of Noida and Ghaziabad for their suggestions to improve security in the NCR. The NHRC asked the top police officials to consider a joint action plan for improving women’s safety.

The victim and her toddler had left her residence in Manesar on the night of May 29 to go to her parents’ home. She boarded an auto-rickshaw that already had two male passengers. The auto-rickshaw took a sudden U-turn on its way and stopped at a secluded spot. The men then allegedly raped her and killed her baby.