NHRC notice over attacks on Africans

Authorities in Gautam Budh Nagar district were issued notices by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) here on Monday over a complaint that the police had falsely implicated some people in the attack on African residents in Greater Noida last month.

On March 27, residents of the NSG Society were implicated in the assault on some Africans at a mall in Greater Noida. Some residents of the society complained that the police had been harassing students who were implicated in the case as well as their parents on the pretext of investigating the case.

‘Students affected’

The complaint to the NHRC also said that the students had been affected so much that they were unable to attend school and college, even though Board exams are going on.

The NHRC took cognisance of the matter and issued notice to the Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, giving them four weeks to submit detailed reports in the matter. The NHRC also asked its own Director-General (Investigation) to collect all the relevant details regarding the case.

As per media reports, a boy who lived at the NSH Society died under mysterious circumstances on March 25. According to locals, he died of an alleged overdose of drugs that were supplied by some Nigerian nationals.

‘Peaceful protest’

The society’s residents then decided to carry out a candle-light march in his honour from the society till Pari Chowk on March 27. They claimed that while they were sitting peacefully and praying, some other people assaulted a group of Nigerians at mall nearby. The police, however, named 53 people who were not even present at the mall at the time. They added that CCTV footage from the mall showed the same.