Taking note:Listing the matter for October 28, the NGT has directed Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to inform it about the generation of agricultural waste and the steps taken for its disposal.Photo: AFP

Officials confirmed the cyber attack and said that profanities had been posted on the website by ‘D4RK 4NG31’.

The website of the National Green Tribunal was hacked on Monday evening as an act of “revenge” against Indian Army’s surgical strikes across the Line of Control.

A complaint in this matter was registered at the Tilak Marg Police Station after the incident came to notice around 7.30 p.m. Soon after, the site was “unreachable”.

A senior NGT official said that the chairperson and deputy registrar were informed, after which a decision was taken to register a complaint with the Delhi Police.

Officials confirmed the cyber attack and said that profanities had been posted on the website by ‘D4RK 4NG31’. The message on the NGT portal read: “Website stamped by D4RK 4NG31.”

In its message on the website (www.greentribunal.gov.in), the hacker said: “You little b****** violate the cease fire on border and call it “Surgical Strikes”. Now kiss the burn of Cyber War.” “We are unbeatable… You kill innocent people in Kashmir and call yourself defenders of your country,” the message further read.

In fact, as the website opened, an instrumental version of Pakistan’s national anthem played in the background.

This is the second time after 2013 that the website has been hacked. Last time, it had been targeted by a hacker who left a warning about the “low IT security” of the website.

In April 2012, the Delhi High Court Bar Association’s website was defaced by Pakistani hackers.