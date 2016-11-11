NGT suggests setting up central, State-level panels

The Extra mile:A man sprays water to help the dust settle on Thursday.Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

In an attempt to tackle pollution in the Capital, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan governments to consider banning 10-year-old diesel vehicles.

The green panel has also directed the setting-up of centralised and State level monitoring committees to prepare action plans to combat pollution.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said that every State committee, in its first meeting, should notify one district where land use for agriculture is high and make it a model district for implementing orders to stop stubble burning.

“When air pollution reaches alarming or severe levels, immediate steps are required to be taken as environmental emergency. According to experts, when PM10 and PM2.5 are above 431 and 251 micrograms per cubic metre respectively then it is a situation of severe emergency,” the Bench said.

In such a case, the tribunal said, helicopters should be used to sprinkle water in Delhi-NCR, especially in areas where pollution levels are in excess of the prescribed limits.

Earlier the court had come down heavily on States for not acting against farmers burning farm residues.

‘Withdraw incentives’

The NGT had asked neighbouring States, particularly Punjab, to consider withdrawal of incentives - including free power - to farmers burning crops.

The court explained that in case of such an emergency, States should immediately provide Happy Seeders or other such machines to farmers to help them remove agriculture residue. Incentives should be provided to farmers to sell their paddy straw to biomass plants, industries and board making units, it had noted. “Also, all construction and demolition activities, and transportation of construction material should be halted temporarily. Stone crushers should be directed to shut down,” said the court.