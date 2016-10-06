Two days after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) website was hacked and later blocked by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the green court officials said “the problem should be sorted out soon and the site restored”.

“This site cannot be reached,” said a message posted on the green panel’s website. NGT officials said the NIC was working on the site, which came under cyber attack with a group posting profanities, and is likely to be restored soon.

An NGT official said a complaint has been registered at the cyber cell at Tilak Marg police station and “hopefully the website will be restored in a day or two”. Officials said they will provide cause lists of cases to the NGT Bar Association, which in turn will circulate it among others.

Litigants and lawyers, who access the website for a list of hearings scheduled, had a tough time as they could not check content like daily orders or judgments.