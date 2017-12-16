NGT quashes govt’s review plea seeking exemptions

more-in

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday rejected the Delhi government’s review petition which sought exemptions during the implementation of the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme.

Two-wheelers in city

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Swatanter Kumar said, “It is undisputed before us that there are over 60 lakh two-wheelers in the city. The number also consists of two-wheelers which are very old and their emissions are beyond prescribed limits. It also cannot be disputed that emission from two-wheelers are major sources of pollution. The exemption sought for would defeat the entire purpose of improving the ambient air quality of Delhi.”

More buses

Further, the green panel observed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had stated that it would procure buses to improve the public transport facilities in the city. “It is stated that the govt is planning to buy 2,000 buses and the space for the depot has been created and it would take another one year and therefore exemption should be permitted.”

“In order to protect the interests of the public at large, it was directed that destination buses should be started. The Supreme Court has directed you to buy 10,000 buses. Why do you need exemptions now?,” the Bench asked the government.

“The measures for preventing air pollution should be applied automatically for which we have asked the States to file action plan. This measure should be taken and the direction should be carried automatically when levels of PM 2.5 & 10 cross 300 & 500 respectively,” said the Bench.

Earlier, the State government had filed a review petition before the NGT seeking modifications on its November 11 orders, which said that no exemptions can be made during the vehicle rationing scheme.