NGT notice to Centre, Uttarakhand govt.

The National Green Tribunal on Thursday issued notices to the Uttarakhand government and the Centre after a petitioner alleged that an unknown virus was adversely affecting wildlife in the Himalayas.

A Bench headed by NGT acting Chairperson U.D. Salvi, issued notices to the State government, Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change and the Ministry of Wildlife and Environment of Uttarakhand, over the allegations.

Petitioner Gaurav Bansal claimed that the Himalayan blue sheep were affected by the ‘unknown virus.’

“The biodiversity of the Gangotri National Park in Uttarkashi is endangered because of an unknown virus or disease. Furthermore, it is also important to mention that the Himalayan blue sheep of the Gangotri National Park are getting blind because of the said virus or disease” read the petition.

Eye infection

Further, the petitioner alleged that the matter had come to light after a group of Border Security Force personnel, who were camping at the national park, came across several Himalayan blue sheep with either bleeding eyes or empty eye sockets.